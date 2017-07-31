Poulton supermarket gets permission for car park signs

Retrospective planning permission has been granted for signs at a Poulton supermarket, advising customers of parking restrictions.

Wyre enforcement officers contacted representatives of Aldi earlier this year to inform them the signs, at the supermarket in Tithebarn Street, did not have planning permission.

Permission for the signage, which alerts customers to the use of automatic number plate recognition cameras has now been granted.

At the same time as the retrospective planning application for the signs was submitted, Aldi also requested planning permission for the cameras, which have been in use since the store opened last year.

The store chain was forced to apply for similar consent last year after it was revealed cameras, used to enforce parking rules, had been in place, without planning permission, at its Cleveleys store for several years.