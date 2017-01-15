Poulton professor is dentistry dean

A Wyre-born professor has been awarded a prestigious position at a well-known university.

Alastair Sloan, 44, will officially become the dean of dentistry at Cardiff University, Wales, on August 1.

The former Baines High school pupil, who lived on Garstang Road in Poulton before moving to Radyr, Wales, has been a professor at the university since 2005.

He said: “I am delighted to have been appointed as the next head of the School of Dentistry and I am looking forward to working closely with colleagues within the school, hospital and college to ensure we achieve excellence in our educational programmes and research and that our staff can realise their potential.”

Dad-of-two Alastair holds positions as Visiting Chair at the Fourth Military Medical University in Xi’an, China, as well as at Dalian Medical University and China medical University. He also sits on the management committee of the British Society for Oral and Dental Research (BSODR), and the executive committee of the Tissue and Cell Engineering Society.

His research in oral and dental medicine was recognised in 2011 when he was awarded the International Association for Dental Research Distinguished Scientist Young Investigator award.

His mum Brenda, who still lives in Poulton, said: “We feel very proud. We’re absolutely thrilled for him.

“He’s always had a clear view of what he wanted to do.

“He enjoys his work. He loves it and he decided this was the way he wanted to go.”

Cardiff University professor Michael Lewis, who will step down as dean in August, said: “When Alastair first joined the school in 2005, as a lecturer, I knew that he was one of the rising stars in dentistry within the UK.

“His outstanding achievements and contribution to the School of Dentistry since that time have now been recognised.”

“I am sure that he has the full support of the staff and that school will be in good hands under his leadership.”