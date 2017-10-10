Poulton bar wants to open until 3am

Have your say

Bar Deja Vu, on the corner of Vicarage Road and Prudy Hill in Poulton, wants to stay open until 3am on Fridays and Saturdays, Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve, and Bank Holiday Sunday and Mondays, plans revealed.

It currently closes at 1.30am on Fridays and Saturdays, and 12.30am from Sunday to Thursday.

The application to Wyre Council was made by Karl Langthorne, who transferred the licence for the venue – which was previously Uber – into his name in June this year.

He has refurbished, put his own management team in place, and installed an extensive CCTV system.

Residents Ron and Jean Preston objected, and voiced their concern over noise and anti-social behaviour in Prudy Hill.