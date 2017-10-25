Post office owner backs crossing call

A business owner today backed calls for safety measures on a busy road after pensioners warned the carriageway was too dangerous for them to cross.

Peter Cunliffe, who founded the Texaco service station on the A586 Poulton Road, Blackpool, in 1969, is supporting residents who want a pedestrian crossing.

Grange Park pensioners have highlighted difficulties crossing Poulton Road since the Grange Park Post Office was transferred to the Texaco garage, which also has a Londis shop.

They say mobility problems mean they cannot walk to the nearest crossing on Plymouth Road, making it more convenient to catch the bus and use Layton Post Office instead.

Mr Cunliffe, whose son and grandson now run the Texaco garage, post office and store on Poulton Road, said: “It is a very busy road and it’s not just the pensioners who find it difficult to cross.

“A lot of pupils from nearby schools come to our shop as well, and many of them live on Grange Park and need to cross the road.

“There really is a very strong case for a pelican crossing to allow people using the footpaths from the nearby housing estates to get safely across the road. Having the post office at the garage has added to that need.

“When it needed to be relocated, no-one else would take the post office but we said yes, and it is providing a service to the community.”

Park ward councillor and deputy council leader Gillian Campbell has said council “would be willing to monitor the area and dependent upon funding could investigate suitable options.”