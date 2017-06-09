Port set for Carnival Day next weekend

Fleetwood Carnival organisers are making last-minute preparations for Carnival Day next weekend.

The big event takes place on Saturday June 17.

Fancy dress judging takes place in the Marine Hall at noon and entrants must arrive at 11.45am to register.

Judging of floats takes place on The Esplanade, in front of the Marine Hall at noon.

The parade will set off at 1pm prompt round the town of Fleetwood.

The parade will not turn as in previous years at the Euston, we will carry on along the Esplanade pass the RNLI and Ferry Cafe and amusementaArcade and turn right into Kent Street, onto North Albert Street, onto Lord Street, turn right into Poulton Street, onto Poulton Road, turning right into Carr Road, turning right onto the promenade and back to the Marine Hall.

Once back at the Marine Hall, there will be a fun packed family fun day.

As Wyre Council has issued an official collecting permit, no one is allowed to collect money for their own organisations.