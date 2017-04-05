Popular summer resort festival to be ‘scaled back’ next year

The Blackpool Jazz and Blues Festival will continue as planned this year – but will be scaled back next summer, its organiser said.

Stephen Pierre said rumours July’s event had been ‘shelved’ were untrue, but said ‘regretfully’ it will not be a two-day festival next year.

“Unfortunately, this particular festival event has not been included in the Blackpool BID or council financial budget,” he said.

“Nonetheless, the volunteers, musicians, and creatives will endeavour to work with what we have and make it a success as a community project.

“Regretfully, without a major sponsor or any public funding – speaking as the sponsor and organiser for the third year running – I will be unable to bring this style of two-day main stage free event back to Blackpool in 2018.

“However, I do have provisional plans to create a scaled back-style fringe event in St John’s Square for 2018, produced as a summer jazz day.

“This will be a free public event with collections made for Trinity Hospice, [with the] date to be confirmed in due course.”

This year’s festival – also benefitting Trinity – will be held at The Winter Gardens, in Blackpool town centre, on Saturday and Sunday, July 1 and 2, from noon until 11pm.