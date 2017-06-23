Pool chairman accuses Belokon of inciting fans ‘to make trouble’

Blackpool FC chairman Karl Oyston has accused club president Valeri Belokon of inciting fans ‘to make trouble’ and predicted the Seasiders’ fortunes will continue to dwindle.

He is defending himself in a bitter legal battle with Mr Belokon, a Latvian millionaire who claims the Oyston family have angered fans by using the Lancashire club as their ‘personal cash machine’.

Mr Belokon, acting through his company VB Football Assets, a minor shareholder in the club, is seeking a ruling club owner Owen Oyston and son Karl are guilty of ‘unfair prejudice’ against shareholders.

He alleges they ‘improperly’ extracted millions of pounds from Blackpool FC funds following its short-lived but cash-rich promotion to the Premier League in 2010, using the money for their own benefit.

Denying the allegations, Mr Oyston said neither the value nor the ‘success’ of the club had been prejudiced by him or his father and all payments out had been sanctioned by the board.

Mr Oyston said in a written statement to the court: “It is a fact that the fortunes of (the club) have dwindled and will continue to do so because of the fall of its fortunes on the pitch.”

The trouble on the pitch had been added to ‘by the actions of a small but highly vocal and active group of supporters who object to myself and my father retaining our interest in BFC’.

Mr Oyston said: “I believe that VB (Belokon) has been instrumental in inciting those fans to cause trouble, making it difficult to run the company in the best interests of the football club.

“I believe from disclosure [sic] I have seen that VB has been involved in inciting these fans which has caused them to make trouble.”