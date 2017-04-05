Wait goes on for library answers in spite of promise

The bidders to take over the running of two Fylde coast libraries will have to wait longer to find out if they have been successful.

Community takeover plans have been submitted for both Cleveleys and Thornton library.

Lancashire County Council had promised a decision by the end of March.

Talks have now taken place with both groups but Lancashire County Council is still some way off signing over either building.

Thornton Gala Committee is bidding to take on the property at Four Lane Ends.

Cleveleys Library, in Rossall Road, is subject to a bid by community interest company UR Potential.

Deputy leader of Lancashire County Council, David Borrow, said talks were ongoing over both sites.

He said: “I discussed both these buildings with officers last week and there is ongoing work to see if we can do a Community Asset Transfer for both buildings.

“I am hopeful I can sign off a number of further transfers during April.”