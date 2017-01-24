New deal for Citizen's Advice service

An arrangement which has given thousands of people access to free advice will continue for another three years.

Wyre Council’s cabinet has approved a three-year extension of its deal for Citizen’s Advice services.

The £90,000 cost will be met from unexpected legal cost savings, it said.

Citizens Advice Lancashire West will continue to provide the service, which has helped thousands of people since it was set up. The group has held the contract to provide services in Wyre since 2011.

In a report, Coun Peter Gibson, leader of Wyre Council, explained how the deal provided value for money for the authority.

He said: The services are comprehensive and well managed.

”There is evidence that a high percentage of interventions are positive and clients are, on the whole, very pleased with the service that they receive.

“The service has provided good value for money, enabling a much higher number of residents to access advice services than would be possible for the council to deliver with the same level of funding.”

The service includes a five-day-a-week call centre which operates from 9am to 5pm.

The funding also supports a general advice service delivered three days a week by the volunteer hub based at Fleetwood Town Council’s offices, in Poulton Road.

An outreach service is provided for three weeks each month on a Thursday, operating from Vincents Solicitors, in Garstang. Specialist debt advice is also provided in Fleetwood.