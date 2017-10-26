New chief executive proposed for Lancashire County Council

Senior councillors have today recommended the appointment of a new interim chief executive at County Hall.

Lancashire County Council's employment committee has agreed to recommend the appointment of Angie Ridgwell as interim Chief Executive and Director of Resources, subject to the recommendation being accepted by full council at its meeting this afternoon.

In her most recent role, Angie Ridgwell has been Director General, Corporate Services at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, since October 2016.

LCC's cabinet had previously voted to axe their CEO Jo Turton's job, in a move which caused consternation from opposition councillors.

Leader of the council, County Councillor Geoff Driver CBE, said: "We had an excellent field of candidates and it is testament to Angie's considerable range of knowledge and experience that the committee felt able to appoint her.



"This is a crucial time for the county council, as we face an unprecedented financial challenge. Our restructure of senior management recognises that challenge and required us to find an exceptional candidate, someone who not only has highly developed skills as a visionary leader, but also has the necessary professional finance qualifications and experience of managing the finances of a major organisation.



"Angie fulfils both of those criteria and I'm confident that she can lead us through the implementation of the restructure, and more importantly, play a key role as we plan a positive course through the challenges we face to enable the county council to continue providing key services to the people of Lancashire."



Ms Ridgwell said of her appointment: "I'm extremely proud to be joining Lancashire County Council, one of the largest local authorities in the country, in this exciting new role of interim Chief Executive and Director of Resources.



"I am under no illusions about the scale of the challenge ahead and I am sure that the county council's members and employees have the passion, commitment and expertise to rise to that challenge and continue to provide the services that the people of Lancashire value so much."



Should the recommendation be accepted by full council today, Ms Ridgwell is expected to take up the position early in the New Year.