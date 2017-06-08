Huge turnout expected in Preston North and Wyre for general election

A huge turnout is predicted for Preston North and Wyre in 2017's general election.

Minutes after the polls closed, Wyre Council chief executive Gary Payne said he expected the turnout to be well over 80 per cent.

This compared to the last two general elections in 2015 and 2010, would be a huge increase, with the previous highest turnout 72 per cent.

More than 80 per cent of the 18,127 postal votes had been returned this morning with even more expected back throughout the day.

Votes are in the process of being returned to Garstang Leisure Centre, where 63 counters prepare to spend the night totting up.

In 2015, the turnout was 49,000 with Ben Wallace winning by a 14,000 majority.

The population of the Preston North and Wyre constituency is 108,000 with 72,319 of those eligible to vote.