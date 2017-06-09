Headteacher's plea to 'work together' on school funding

A Fylde coast headteacher who has repeatedly warned against funding cuts has urged the new Government to engage with schools and work on a solution together.

Despite Theresa May remaining as Prime Minister, Andy Mellor – head at St Nicholas Primary School in School Road, Marton, and a leading figure in the National Association of Headteachers (NAHT) – says the people of Britain have sent a message they want more investment in public services.

A surge in support for Labour, led by Jeremy Corbyn, saw the Conservatives lose their majority in the Commons, Theresa May’s minority Government propped up by a deal with the DUP.

And Mr Mellor believes that increase in Labour vote was down to a commitment to invest in public services.

He said: “I don’t want to make this party political because we will work with any Government from any party.

“But Jeremy Corbyn ran on a platform of investing in public services, in our hospitals and in our schools.

“People have been able to relate to that.

“As a result people have voted for a party that has proposed to put money into public services.

“That was reflected at the ballot box, in the loss of mandate.

“There is a clear message from the British people that they do not like what has been done.”

Mr Mellor said it was time Government recognised the difficulties being faced at schools and colleges up and down the country, where, he says, budgets are being squeezed by hundeds of thousands of pounds.

He said: “This isn’t just one school, one town.

“It’s something familiar to people across the country.

“There has been a refusal to acknowledge what is happening.

“We have invited the Government to come into our schools, to look at what has happened to our budgets and it has not happened.”

Mr Mellor is hoping that will change with Theresa May’s grip on Number 10 significantly weakened and a national surge for policies favouring public service spending.

He said: “The thing is we probably share the same goals.

“We want our pupils to aspire to great things and to reach their goals.

“We would like the Government to come into our schools, to talk to us, to see what is happening and to see how we can work together for the good of the children.

“That is what it is all about.”