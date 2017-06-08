GENERAL ELECTION 2017: Ben Wallace makes it three in a row in North Preston and Wyre

It’s a hat-trick for Ben Wallace as he is re-elected as Preston North and Wyre MP for the third consecutive general election.

The 47-year-old saw his majority fall from 14,000 in 2015 to 12,246 but the Conservative candidate romped home once again to return to Westminster.

Picture by Julian Brown 28/04/17 Catterall Gala Queen Olivia Horner (11), Ben Wallace MP and Chairman of Catterall Parish Council Ian Brayshaw Ben Wallace MP officially opens the new toddler and young children's play area on Catterall Playing Field, Catterall, Garstang

Supporters cheered with joy as it was announced Mr Wallace had received 30,684 votes beating off Labour’s Michelle Heaton-Bentley, who received 18,438 votes, an increase of more than 6,000.

And the security minister said he was “delighted” to have been re-elected.

“I want to say a big thank you to everyone who came out and voted it will be a privilege once again to be your MP,” the former aerospace worker said.

“It has been quite an angry election nationally but I think locally we have kept it quite friendly.

“The best part of my job is being an MP in Lancashire and I want to thank everyone who has been part of this election.

“Brexit is going to happen and we start work on that in 11 days time and it’s very important that Lancashire voice is heard in Westminster so they can hear what we’re up to and to make sure we’re not forgotten. It’s really important that we get a Brexit that is balanced for Britain and I hope that I can help do that. I’ve been around the block a bit and I’ve worked at aerospace which is very important for the county and I think I know what’s needed.

“It’s a privilege to be MP in this county and I will continue to commit to doing my best.”

In third was Liberal Democrat John Potter with 2,551 votes and fourth the Green Party’s Ruth Norbury, 973 votes.

John Potter, Lib Dem candidate for Wyre and Preston North. Pic credit: Rebecca Finch

The result was announced by Wyre Council’s chief executive Gary Payne at Garstang Leisure Centre.

It means Mr Wallace has held the position since 2010.

And Labour’s Michelle Heaton-Bentley says she was “happy” with adding 6,000 votes since 2015.

“This was always going to be a difficult seat but my aim was to get more votes than last time and we’ve done that, so I’m pleased.”

Michelle Heaton-Bentley Labour Parliamentary candidate Wyre and Preston North

RESULT

Ben Wallace - Conservative - 30,684

Michelle Heaton-Bentley - Labour - 18,438

John Potter - Liberal Democrats - 2,551

Ruth Norbury - Green Party - 973