ELECTION 2017: Menzies retains Fylde for Tories

Mark Menzies has held the Fylde seat forthe Conservatives with a slightly reduced majority.

The Tory candidate, who has represented the constituency since 2010, polled 27,334 votes, giving him a majority of 11,805 over second-placed Jed Sullivan of Labour.

Freddie Van Mierlo of the Liberal Democrats polled 2,341 and Tina Rothery of the Green Party 1,263, with the turnout of 70.66 per cent the best in Fylde in 20 years.

At the last national election two years ago, when Mr Menzies’ majority over Labour in second was 13,224, the turnout was 66.3 per cent, almost identical to 2010.

Mr Menzies said: “I am delighted that the people of Fylde have again put their faith in me and I look forward to continuing to serve them.”