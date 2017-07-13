Council leader forced into break due to ill health

Wyre Council leader Peter Gibson has ‘taken a break’ from his role due to ill health.

The decision was made at the start of the month, with Coun Gibson expected to return in September, a council spokeswoman said. Deputy leader Alan Vincent, suspended as leader in 2004 after failing to disclose a personal interest, will take on his responsibilities. In a statement to The Gazette, the council said: “At the start of July the leader, Councillor Gibson, for health reasons decided to take a break from council duties, but we expect he will return in September, health permitting.

“In the meantime, the deputy leader will deal with matters that would have fallen to the leader.”