Concerns growing over combined authority plan

Wyre will continue to stand up against a Lancashire combined authority.

Leader Peter Gibson will continue his defiant stance when Wyre Council meet tomorrow. He is opposed to the idea of an elected mayor for the county and wants to find a more cost effective and less complicated way of sharing resources.

Coun Gibson believes an increasing number of authorities in Lancashire are beginning to share his concerns.

He said: “There are a number of district leaders who are becoming increasingly uncomfortable with both the pace of the progress to a combined authority and the fact that in order to secure a devolution deal of any worth there will need to be an elected Mayor for Lancashire.

“In my opinion authorities in Lancashire could deliver the objectives by simply working together or by working in clusters.

“I will be bringing a paper to full council that will set out options on how we can work with neighbouring authorities to deliver a range of services that will be for the better benefit for our residents, businesses and visitors.

“Collaboration does not require a mayor or a detailed and convoluted structure.”