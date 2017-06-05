Chance to address candidates at election hustings in port

There will be a hustings for the candidates for Lancaster and Fleetwood at St Nicholas’ Church, Fleetwood tonight (Monday) at 7.30pm.

Questions should be submitted in writing on the night or in advance to Fr Paul Benfield at St

Nicholas’ Vicarage, Highbury Avenue, Fleetwood, FY7 7DJ.

All are welcome at this event.

Fr Paul Benfield, who will chair the evening, said “We see it as part of the role of the Church to enable people to see and hear the candidates who are standing for election to parliament.

“Politics is one way in which Christ’s second great commandment, to love our neighbour as ourselves, can be put into practice.”

All four candidates have given notice they will taking part. They are Cat Smith (Lab), Eric Ollerenshaw (Con), Robin Long (Liberal Democrats) and Rebecca Novell (Green Party)