Carbon copy proposal for historical Poulton pub site

The facade of a historic Wyre pub is set to live on.

It had been hoped the Victorian frontage of the Royal Oak in Poulton could be saved and incorporated into a new flats development.

But concerns have been raised over the potential stability of the building shell which dates from the 1840s.

Blackpool-based Keystone Design Associates has asked Wyre Council for permission to dismantle the existing building and rebuild it in a similar style following concerns it could collapse

Experts have been inside the fire-damaged pub and are concerned it could suffer a similar fate to a building in Fleetwood which partially collapsed during a similar conversion.

A spokesman for Hermolle Associates, which carried out the inspection, said: “The building was being converted in a similar manner with the intention of retaining just the external elevations.

“Unfortunately as a result of the lack of integrity of the bond within the external wall, there was an uncontrolled collapse that led to the entire building being ultimately demolished.

“It is our view that while the building in its current form could be repaired and stabilised, the construction is not suitable for the type of conversion that is proposed and that it would be a more appropriate and far safer option to dismantle and rebuild the external elevations.”

Heritage experts have said rebuilding the pub is the best way to press forward with the scheme.

Poulton Historical and Civic Society has given cautious backing to the proposal but has made clear the replacement should be as faithful as possible to the original.

Secretary Christine Storey said: “Poulton-le-Fylde Historical and Civic Society is pleased to support the plans for the site on the corner of Breck Road and Station Road

“Rebuilding in facsimile following accurate recording would have a minor impact on the conservation area.”

Keystone, which wants to put 12 flats on the site, says it will try to be as faithful as possible to the original pub if allowed to press ahead.

A spokesman said: “The extended building will retain the notable original features including sash windows.”