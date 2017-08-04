Bar knocked back in later licence bid

A cocktail bar has been knocked back in its battle to extend opening and drinking hours.

The Glasshouse recently opened in Bispham Road, Cleveleys, in the premises formerly occupied by the Lime Lounge.

Strict licensing conditions were imposed on the premises in 2012, limiting late night opening and live music performance.

The new owners of the bar NewMetro limited had made the application to extend opening hours to midnight from Sunday to Thursday and to half past midnight on the weekends.

They told the council they had no links to the previous owners of the bar.

However, a number of objections were made, including from Wyre Council’s own Environmental Health team.

They said: “The extension to premises opening hours and the increased times for the sale of alcohol, recorded and live music could result in noise nuisance and anti-social behaviour to local residents.

“This opinion has been strengthened by a noise complaint received on July 3S which stated that live music played on July 1 was ‘excessively loud’.

“The Environmental Health Officer advises that the premises is located adjacent to residential properties and in her opinion the potential for public nuisance from the new proposed hours is very likely.”

Neighbours living in streets closed to The Glasshouse also objected to the extension, which included an application for live music to be performed throughout the week.

One said: “The application for live and recorded music does not take into account the potential disturbance to residents who have lived in in their homes for many years, especially as the premises was previously the scene of many incidents of anti-social behaviour.”

Another resident from nearby Coronation Road, Cleveleys was concerned about sleep disturbance, especially as two new residential properties adjoining the premises have been recently created.

Residents were also concerned that the previous problems of anti-social behaviour which resulted in the premises,then the Lime Lounge, having a review of the premises licence in 2012.

Wyre Council decided not to grant the extensions.

Chairman of the licensing committee Coun Simon Bridge said: “Wyre Council is very conscious of the need to support the night time economy.

“But we are also concerned that we should take into account the resident we have a responsibility to protect.”

The application was turned down on the grounds of noise as the venue is in a residential area.

The owners of the Glasshouse could now appeal the decision or submit a revised application.