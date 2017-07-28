Police warn over bin lorry rage

Have your say

Police have warned drivers not to lose their cool around refuse workers following reports of a hit and run incident.

Officers in Wyre issued the alert following a report a council employee being struck by a vehicle. Police said the worker was not seriously hurt.

A police spokesman said: “We have all been there, stuck behind a wagon, in a rush to get to work or school.

“It can be quite frustrating but they are only trying to complete their job.

“Let’s not forget, they are taking away our waste for us.

“The refuse collection teams have assured us that at every available and safe opportunity they will pull in to allow vehicles to pass but at times you will be made to wait.

“Please respect these workers at all times.”

Police could not give details of where or when the alleged incident took place.