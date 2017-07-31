Police talk to club members on ‘hate’

Members of Blackpool Boys and Girls Club were given a talk about hate crime as part of an initiative to make them more aware of their own and others’ personal safety.

Renee Hilton, of Blackpool Police, spoke to the youngsters aged between eight and 11, who meet at the club’s base on Victory Road.

Shannon McNamee, 12, a peer educator at the club, said: “She described many crimes of hate in detail, many young people responded and commented on questions she asked and statements she made.

“She talked about a true event which happened in 2007, where a teenager and her boyfriend were attacked for being different, the teenage girl died in hospital.

“Since she was an officer on Pride, she explained what ‘gay’ did mean and what it refers to nowadays.”