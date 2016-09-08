Police swoop on car in drugs search

Police brought a busy Blackpool road to a standstill after swooping on a car in the hunt for drugs.

Officers surrounded the grey Rover at the traffic lights on the A583 Preston New Road at Peel Corner at 10.50am on Thursday.

The occupants of the car – two males and a woman – were held by police after they received intelligence drugs may be on board the vehicle.

After a quick search, no drugs were found and the trio were released without further action.