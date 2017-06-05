Police name London terror attackers

Two of the London Bridge terrorists have been named by Scotland Yard as Khuram Shazad Butt and Rachid Redouane,

Butt, a 27-year-old British citizen born in Pakistan, and Redouane, who claimed to be Moroccan-Libyan, both lived in Barking, east London.

Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said Butt was known to the security services, but there was no evidence of “attack planning” by him.

Mr Rowley said: “While formal identification is yet to take place, detectives believe they know the identity of the attackers.

“They believe two of the men are Khuram Shazad Butt and Rachid Redouane, both from Barking, east London.

“All three men were confronted and shot dead by armed officers within eight minutes of the first call.

“Inquiries are ongoing to confirm the identity of their accomplice,” Mr Rowley added.