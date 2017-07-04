Police issue trespass warning over potentially deadly works

Police have issued a warning to teenagers to stay away from potentially deadly industrial sites

Officers have been alerted to a number of incidents at the disused pumping station in Back Lane, Preesall.

Members of the pubic are worried as the buildings contain deep water.

Police were clear about the danger young people were putting themselves in.

A spokesman said: "We have received several complaints from members of the public regarding youths entering the dis-used pumping station site at Back Lane, Preesall.

"The site is fenced off with plenty of signs clearly stating it is private property.

"The site is extremely dangerous due to holes in the ground and deep caverns of water that if entered or fallen into could result in serious injury.

"Please ensure your children stay away from the site and take their fun elsewhere."