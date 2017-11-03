Police incident causes M6 traffic chaos

Huge delays are currently being experienced on the M6 due to a police incident.



Highways England are reporting that the motorway is blocked in both directions between Junction 27 and Junction 28 due to an incident which is currently being dealt with by police.

North West Motorway Police have confirmed that they are concerned for the safety of a man on a bridge over the motorway.

The force spokesman said they were “unsure” how long this incident would last.

