Police hunt for unknown arsonist

Police are appealing for information following an arson attack on a car.

Police and fire crews were called at around 2am yesterday to reports that a Ford Fiesta car on a residential caravan park on Chapel Road, Blackpool, had been set alight.

Firefighters from South Shore fire station used a hosereel jet to extinguish the fire, which had spread to the exterior of a nearby building and caused some damage.

Police later arrested a 30-year-old Blackpool man on suspicion of criminal damage, but he was later released without charge.

Anybody with any information on the suspected arson attack are asked to contact police quoting the crime reference number WA-161425.