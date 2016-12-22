Police hunt for missing man, 25

Police are appealing for information after a 25-year-old man disappeared yesterday.

Edward Ruane, 25, who lives on Hoyle Avenue, St Annes, has not been seen or heard from since around 2.15pm on December 21.

He is described as white, 6ft 5in tall with shaven blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a black hoody, black jogging bottoms and black trainers.

It is thought that he could be in the St Annes or Blackpool area.

PS Jon Smith of Blackpool Police said: “We are getting concerned about Edward’s welfare and would urge anyone who has seen him or has any information on his whereabouts to contact us.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 1331 of December 21.