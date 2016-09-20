Police give chase as goat goes on the run

Police were left puzzled after a goat brought traffic to a halt.

The animal was spotted in Kirkham’s Station Road at lunchtime on Tuesday.

Officers armed with fresh branches successfully captured the cloven hoofed critter and the animal was guided to the playground at the nearby Memorial Park.

But the owner of the escaped animal remained a mystery.

In a tweet officers joked ‘we don’t know how he goat there...”

Fortunately after a social media appeal the owners were tracked down and the animal handed over.

“He’ll soon be baaack home,” joked officers.