Police force in top diversity employers

Lancashire Police has been named as one of the top employers in the UK for diversity.

The force was ranked number 16 in The Inclusive Top 50 UK Employers List.

Part of The Excellence in Diversity Awards, The Inclusive Top 50 UK Employers has identified the most inclusive companies across the UK in relation to age, disability, gender, LGBT, race, faith and religion.

The list was drawn up based on each organisations performance in a range of areas within the diversity arena including recruitment procedures and training.

The Inclusive Top 50 UK Employers List recognises the outstanding efforts of organisations that have begun their journey to attracting and retaining a truly diverse workforce, achieving equality, diversity and inclusion at its purest form.

Chief Superintendent Stuart Noble of Lancashire Constabulary said: “This is great news for Lancashire Constabulary and a strong reflection of how we continue to move forward with this agenda.

“We are working hard to ensure our workforce is inclusive and being ranked No 16 is testament to the work already undertaken.”

Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw said: “We are proud to have such diverse and inclusive communities in Lancashire and it is important our police force reflects that.

“A lot of hard work has gone in to harnessing the potential of a truly diverse workforce at Lancashire Constabulary.

“I am clear we cannot rest on our laurels and to ensure this great work continues I have funded a staff role specifically to focus on this area.

“I am delighted to see the efforts of everyone at Lancashire Constabulary have been recognised and the force has been named among the most inclusive employers in the UK.”

Paul Sesay, CEO of The Inclusive Top 50, said ‘’It is crucial to highlight best practices in workforce diversity.

“There is a need to promote these practices to set an example to other employers across the UK.”