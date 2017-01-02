Police chief's pride in Blackpool's new HQ

Lancashire’s outgoing chief constable is proud to see work finally under way on Blackpool’s new police headquarters.

It is likely to be the last major project for Steve Finnigan, who bows out next year after more than a decade in the role.

And Chief Inspector Finnigan knows as well as anybody the need to replaced the outdated and crumbling facilities at Bonny Street.

He said: “It was built in 1976, the same year I joined the police force as a young officer in Merseyside.

“There have been so many changes to the way we work since then and the facilities at Bonny Street just aren’t suitable for modern policing.

“I know how much the force has changed in that time.

“This really will bring policing in Blackpool into the 21st century.”

Chief Insp Finnigan has spent 12 years at the helm of Lancashire Police and the replacement of Blackpool’s police headquarters has been an important issue for as long as he can remember.

He said: “I think we were talking about this when I started in the job.

“It is great to see it finally happening.

“I think this is the conclusion of a process which started a decade ago.”

The new headquarters is being built in Clifton Road. It will include a new custody suite, new office space and easy access to the road and motorway network.

It will serve not only police in Blackpool but officers working as far away as Lancaster and Morecambe.

Chief Insp Finnigan said: “The plans are amazing.

“What has really impressed me is we’re going to finally be able to give staff in Blackpool the right working conditions.

“The style of the building will be very striking.

“But at the same time we’re giving staff facilities they’ve never had before.

“They’ll be encouraged to work together, in different environments.

“We’ll have modern amenities including a coffee shop on site that can be used by officers and staff to work or relax.

“It will also be good to be close to the local community but not too close as to have an impact.”