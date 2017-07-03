Police called to 'chaos' at TV show convention

Police had to be called to a TV show convention after scuffles were reported to have broken out between fans.

Officers attended the Insurgence event at the Norbreck Castle hotel on Sunday evening as frustrated participants vented their anger.

The event, for fans of TV shows Vampire Diaries and Originals, attracted hundreds of visitors over the weekend.

However, not everybody was happy after a number of the shows’ stars pulled out at the last minute.

Several people took to social media to report fights breaking out as fans became fed up with waiting and were told their photographs could not be printed because organisers had ‘run out of paper’.

Blackpool Police confirmed officers had attended but said it was to deal with problems related to ‘queue jumping’.

Keith Riley, whose daughters attended the convention, contacted The Gazette to express concerns about the two-day showcase, run by London-based Rogue Events

He said: “This was intended for fans to meet the actors from Vampire Diaries and the Originals.

“Instead a fight broke out during a photo shoot when frustrated fans got tired of waiting.

“Another fight broke out in the hotel foyer between fans, seemingly frustrated at the poor organisation of the event.

“Police were called and four officers attended to calm things down while concerned parents tried to shield their children.”

Mr Riley said six key actors had pulled out of the event at short notice leaving fans who had already paid £80 for pictures with them short changed.

One of the actors involved Joseph Morgan, who plays Klaus Mikaelson in the Vampire Diaries, tweeted last week he was not attending as Rogue Events had ‘refused to honour their obligations’.

Of the stars who did attend, at least one was caught up in the chaos.

Riley Voelkel, from US TV show Originals, tweeted to tell fans she was OK after rumours began circulating she had been hit.

She posted: “I was not hurt or even upset I had the best weekend with you!”

Mr Riley was not alone in his criticism with fans taking to social media to criticise organisers.

One posted: “Completely appalled about #insurgence9! Bad organization!”

Another wrote: “This is so out of order and I would like all of my money back.”

Lancashire Police confirmed officers had visited the Norbreck Castle on Sunday evening but said no crime had been comitted.

The Gazette tried to contact Rogue Events, which also trades as WCM Events. The company did not respond to requests for comment.