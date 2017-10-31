Police called after gun fire and pedestrians hit by truck near World Trade Centre in New York

A motorist drove on to a busy bicycle path in New York and struck several people, then emerged from the vehicle screaming and firing something that appeared to be a gun.

An Associated Press photographer on the scene on Tuesday witnessed at least two bodies lying motionless on the path near the World Trade Centre memorial.

The New York Police Department posted on its Twitter feed that one person was in custody.

The department said it is unclear whether anyone was shot.

A man who was riding in an Uber along the West Side Highway near Chambers street said he saw several bleeding people on the ground.

A witness said the truck had also collided with a small bus and one other vehicle.