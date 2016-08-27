Police appeal after theft from handbag

Police in Blackpool want to speak to this woman after the theft of a pensioner’s handbag in the resort.

Money and bank cards were stolen from the elderly woman’s bag at an address on St Annes Road, Blackpool.

The victim’s son, aged 61, met the woman outside Ma Kelly’s Public House on Lytham Road at around 11.15pm on Friday August 19.

They travelled back to the man’s address on Lytham Road, when the woman told him she was going out to make a phone call.

However, the woman didn’t return and the man then discovered that bank cards and around £60 cash had been stolen from his 80-year-old mother’s bag.

PC Ian Byrne from Blackpool Police said: “If you recognise this woman or have any information that could assist us, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information can all police on 101 quoting incidentLC-20160820-0108. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org.