Poignant service for those who lost their lives at sea

Those who have lost their lives at sea were remembered at a poignant Sea Sunday service in Fleetwood.

Members of the Blackpool Merchant Navy Association, former fishermen and others with a seafaring connection joined the congregation at St Nicholas Church.

The church ceremony gave people time to reflect on the port’s fishermen who went to sea to earn a living but never returned.

It was also a chance to remember servicemen who have died at sea during conflict.

The service was led by the Vicar of St Nicholas, Fr Paul Benfield and the preacher was the Revd George Ayoma, Pastor of the Fishermen’s Mission in Fleetwood.

Among the guests were the Mayor of Wyre, Councillor Alice Collinson, and Cat Smith, MP for Lancaster and Fleetwood.

Refreshments were served after the service, followed by a wreath casting ceremony at the Lifeboat jetty.

Ms Smith said of the service: “It was a pleasure to attend the Sea Sunday service in Fleetwood and take the opportunity to remember all those lost at sea and the work others do to save them, like the RNLI.”