Pleasure Beach boss keeps top job in the family

Talk about keeping it in the family!

Pleasure Beach boss Nick Thompson is celebrating becoming the third member of his family firm to head up the organisation representing Britain’s fun industry.

Nick, who is deputy managing director of the historic park, follows in the footsteps of his father and grandfather as Chairman of the British Association of Leisure Parks, Piers and Attractions (BALPPA).

Nick was announced as the organisation’s pick for the two-year post, at the association’s annual AGM and dinner in London last month.

Nick’s grandfather, Leonard Thompson, was one of the founding members of association, and the original chairman, in 1936.

He then held the position again almost 25 years later in 1963. Nick’s father, Geoffrey Thompson carried on the family tradition, holding the post of chairman in 1981 and again in 1992.

Nick, who in addition to his new role will continue to steer the construction of a new £16.25m rollercoaster in Blackpool, is delighted to be keeping a family tradition alive.

But he knows he is taking a prominent post at a difficult time for the industry.

He said: “I’m extremely proud and honoured to be able to represent the leisure industry on behalf of the UK.

“As the third generation of my family to hold this position I feel very humbled, especially as my grandfather was one of the founding members of the association.

“Over the next two years our members face a number of challenges, such as Brexit, and in my role I intend to make sure that as an association we continue our lobbying to get the best for our industry.”

In his time as Deputy Managing Director, Nick has spearheaded a number of the park’s most high profile projects.

Construction 2018 is the latest, due to open next year

The double-launch rollercoaster is being built by German firm Mack, the same company behind the Pleasure Beach’s Avalanche ride.

Riders will be fired up to speeds of 60mph or more without the need for a lift hill.

The ride will weave its way around a number of existing attractions including the Big One, Steeplechase and Big Dipper.

Work started on the project in December last year.