Plans are lodged for drug advice hub

Plans have been submitted to Blackpool Council seeking to use premises on Church Street in the town as a non-residential drug and alcohol advice and support centre.

The application has been lodged by Ged O’Mahoney.

Delphi Medical Consultants Limited has been awarded a council contract to provide a range of options for drug and alcohol treatment in Blackpool.

They intend to use the premises as a health and wellbeing centre for recovering addicts.

It is expected to treat around 20 clients a day and would be open Monday to Friday from 9am until 5pm, two evenings a week until 7pm, Saturday 2pm until 4pm for a family group meeting, and Sunday from 2pm until 6pm for recovery groups to meet.

There will be no drugs or medication on site.