Planners recommend 110 new Poulton homes plan is given the go ahead

Almost 110 new homes are set to be built on land in Poulton after planners urged councillors to grant planning permission when they meet tomorrow.

The Strategic Land Group wants to build 108 houses - and demolish two existing ones - off Brockholes Crescent, a stone’s throw from the town’s industrial estate.

To the east, there are already concrete plans to build 130 homes off Holts Lane, and to the west, developers are set to put up new 100 houses on land off Carr Head Lane.

Holts Lane resident Barrie Woods, in an objection lodged with the council, criticised the number of planning applications being lodged within the space of a ‘few months of each other’ and said: “Brockholes Crescent is a quiet semi-urban residential road, on which people have selected to live because of its many redeeming features.

“Your proposal will destroy all that the people who currently live here have enjoyed over the past 50 years.”

Wyre Council has come under fire over the past few years for not having a blueprint plan to guide development, and was last year criticised by a government inspector, who said the council had been unable to show it had a five-year supply of housing land, as required by Whitehall.

The lack of such a plan has been blamed for developers’ success in pushing through controversial large-scale housing estates, such as those south of Kepple Lane in Garstang, and off Lambs Road in Thornton.

A report, set to go before councillors sitting on the planning committee on Thursday, said: “The council is now progressing a single borough-wide local plan document.”

It said £567,000 is being asked of the developer towards 40 primary school places nearby, and £343,000 for 16 secondary school places. It said several conditions should be put on the approval if it is given.