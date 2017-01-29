Pipes, ‘neeps and tatties for Burns Night

A royal performer brought poetry to a Blackpool Burns Night.

Blackpool Cricket Club held its annual Burns Night at its Stanley Park Ground.

Dave Fortt, Tina Hinds and Ian Fortt.

The line-up included North West based lady piper, Janet A Carter and Edinburgh’s Scottish poetry slam champion Miko.

Haggis ‘neeps and tatties were served during the evening with the usual dram of scotch whisky to toast the Haggis. Lester Jefferson, Blackpool Cricket Club’s marketing manager, said: “The club has brought some great local live music with more music and comedy nights planned in the future.

“Tickets to our Burns Night this year were in high demand, having secured leading Scotland’s poet Miko.

“He has appeared in front of the Royal Family and on TV, as well as touring the country with his unique take on poetry. We were really lucky to entice him from his Edinburgh home to top the bill on our night. He certainly added the Burns factor to the night.”

Howard Bancroft, Sue Twist and Brian Twist.

Miko has performed for the BBC, ITV and Glastonbury, with his modern twist on life.

Mr Jefferson said Miko’s performance was a fitting celebration of Scottish poet Robert Burns – describing him as “the Robbie Burns of 2017”.

June Binns and Ron Marshall.

Jane Robinson, George Robinson and Kelly Robinson.

Vernon Lang, Trish Lomax, Paul CLayton and Winnie Forest.

Jo Bracewell, Miko Berry, Steve Stroud and Sarah Stroud.

George Turner, Dave Bell, Philip Mather, Hazel Billington and Mike Green.