‘Pimp My Frame’ solves pensioner problems

Lakeview Rest Homes, based in St Annes, brought Christmas and New Year cheer to both residents and locals alike with numerous festive activities throughout December.

It began with the regular ‘Meal a Day’ where local residents are able to join others for a meal at The Mooring, one of Lakeview’s four homes.

This is a very popular initiative which will be extended throughout 2017.

The festivities continued with Christmas Carols which were performed by visiting pupils from AKEQMS Junior School.

Activity Co-ordinator Janine Drake said: “They were such lovely and happy children.

“They sang their little hearts out and you couldn’t help but join in”

Nor did the singing end there! Later in the month local singer and entertainer Helen Jayne provided a sing-a- long which had everyone joining in at the top of their voices.

And later the celebrated Heyhouse’s Community Choir took residents and visitors through some harmonious classics and a few lighter carols.

Jim Richards, who was visiting, said: “The voices were so melodious and sweet, it was beautiful to hear so many voices come together as one.”

Relationship Manager Claire Henning said: “On behalf of our residents I want to emphasise how important and popular the choirs and entertainers are for us.

“We really appreciate people giving up their time to come along and entertain us so well.”

One unusual event for the season, and which brought much hilarity to all concerned, was the ‘Pimp my Frame’ competition.

Residents of all four of the group’s rest homes – Lakeview, The Moorings, Newfield Lodge and Rosewood Lodge – were invited to take part in the competition to decorate their walking frames.

Director Pete Wood said: “Whilst this competition is fun, there is a serious side to the activity.

“Research has shown that ‘personalising’ the frames enhances cognition for people suffering dementia, increases awareness of who owns what frames, increases the tendency to ‘walk’ with the frames and has help reduce falls.”

Winner Kath Sharples decorated her frame with features such as a drink cup and a charity collection box.

Kath was delighted that the money raised would go to selected charities and said: “People were always trying to pinch my frame because they’re just grey and all look the same.

“But now they’re decorated you know which one is yours and they’re easier to find.”

Runner-up Margaret Seddon said:“We had a lot of fun doing them and the colours make a nice change and talking point for visitors - who think we are bonkers!”

Walking frames were not the only thing to be decorated.

Residents made various Christmas decorations which were displayed throughout the homes, and some of which became table decorations for festive meals.

New Year’s Eve was celebrated by residents, family members and friends as they sampled the culinary delights of a traditional Scots Hogmanay and enjoyed the sound of a Scottish Piper as they welcomed in the New Year.