Pimms and pamper night for good cause

Lashings of Pimms and plenty of pampering raised £660 for Marie Curie at a special fund-raising evening.

Staff from Simply Gorgeous Beauty Salon on St Alban’s Road, in St Annes, organised the Pimms and Pamper evening at St Annes Ex Servicemen’s Club to donate towards the Marie Curie charitable organisation, which provides care and support for patients and their families through terminal illness.

Zoe Sturrock and Shauni Houghton, from the Simply Gorgeous salon, organised the fundraising event, which included a swim-wear and lingerie fashion show – and they also modelled a couple of outfits themselves.

The night was attended by 60 women.

Zoe and Shauni also contacted 11 other companies, who had stalls where guests could buy treats such as cosmetics, dietary products, scented candles and also experience reflexology and mini-makeovers.

Margaret Gregory, from the Lytham St Annes Marie Curie fund-raising group, thanked Zoe and Shauni for organising the event and for their efforts and their donation.

She said: “Sixty ladies attended the evening and, along with a raffle, raised £660 for the Marie Curie charity.”