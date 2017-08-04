Pier thrill rides are latest addition to Resort Pass

Another attraction has been added to Blackpool’s Resort Pass.

The latest bolt-on to the ticket is the Adrenaline Zone at South Pier where daredevils can enjoy white-knuckle thrills such as the spinning Skyscreamer and the Skycoaster.

Daryl Loy, manager at the Adrenaline Zone, said: “This is a great opportunity for us to be able to partner with VisitBlackpool on the Resort Pass and we look forward to welcoming visitors to the Adrenaline Zone throughout the 2017 season.”

The pass gives visitors admission to a number of Blackpool attractions at a discounted rate, and is aimed at encouraging holiday-makers to stay for longer in the town.

Coun Gillian Campbell, deputy leader of Blackpool Council, said: “The Blackpool Resort Pass offers amazing value for money and access to some of the UK’s best attractions for a fraction of the normal cost.

“With the bolt-ons, you can tailor your Resort Pass to whatever attractions you want to visit.”