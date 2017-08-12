PICTURES: Red Arrows wow Blackpool crowds to end spectacular air show

The Red Arrows put on a magnificent display in the skies above Blackpool to bring the first day of the resort's air show to an end

The display team, based at Blackpool Airport for this year's event, wowed the crowds, packed onto the Prom with 20 minutes of daring aerobatic tricks.

The show was opened by the Warton-built Typhoon which roared into action at just after 1pm, showing off the latest technology at the disposal of the RAF.

Other highlights included the Breitling wing-walkers and the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

Thousands packed onto the Promenade for the display.

The Air Show returns tomorrow, with the Red Arrows set to perform again.