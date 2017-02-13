PICTURES: OAP cut free and taken to hospital after car overturns

This was the scene in a cold countryside field after a car left the road and overturned.

The emergency services were called to Chain Lane, Staining, after a blue Vauxhall Mokka left the road at around 7.09pm yesterday.

Police say an 83-year-old man was taken to hospital with minor injuries after the crash

It went through a hedge and turned on its side close to Staining Lodge Golf Course, a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

A 29-year-old male passenger managed to get out and raise the alarm, while the 83-year-old male driver had to be cut free by firefighters, he added. He was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for unspecified ‘minor’ injuries.

Firefighters from Blackpool and South Shore stations used cutting equipment to remove the vehicle’s roof and free the man, while police temporarily closed the road from the junction with Mythop Road.