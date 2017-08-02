Photographers’ hard work in sharp focus

Have your say

More than 500 photos are on display as part of an annual competition for Fylde coast camera enthusiasts.

The 69th Photoshow, organised by Lytham St Annes Photographic Society, gets underway at the weekend.

Members of all ages and experience levels have submitted work to be showcased at the Drive Methodist Church hall, on Clifton Drive, St Annes.

Photos have been submitted across nine categories, including landscapes, nature, people and portraits.

A society spokesman said: “Every year, our Photoshow inspires people to join the society and have a go at entering.

“We like to encourage them and also welcome experts and enthusiasts alike.

“Many just enjoy a day at the seaside and spend an hour or two enjoying the show. Last year we had around 800 visitors.”

LSAPS is one of the largest and most active photo clubs in the North West, with a current membership of more than 100.

The Photoshow runs from Saturday until August 19.

It is open Monday to Friday from 10am until 7pm and from 10am to 5pm on Saturdays, except the final day when it closes at 2pm.

It is closed on Sundays.