Phoebe crowned Gala Queen as crowds turn out

Throngs of people turned out for Poulton’s annual gala, which honoured the tradition of crowning a new Gala Queen at the weekend.

Gala committee spokesman Roger Critchley confirmed that the sunny event had attracted huge crowds, the largest number in six years.

Representatives from the Singleton Cloggers, the Rainbows, Brownies and Girl Guides, HM Coastguards Fleetwood, Poulton FC, and Lancashire Police Cadets were among those who marched from Poulton Civic Centre to Poulton Square on Saturday.

Eight-year-old Phoebe Lyons was crowned Gala Queen, and joined the procession in a horse-drawn carriage.

Roger said: “There was a lot of merriment from people enjoying themselves.

“We got throngs of people. Since the gala committee took over in 2011 it’s probably the most people we have ever seen.

“The people I have spoken to think it was a successful year.

“There are rumours that the gala has been going for 100 years or more.”

