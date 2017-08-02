Petition over late night rail works

Have your say

Rail bosses have been handed a petition signed by residents concerned about ongoing overnight works.

Network Rail has been carrying out late night pile driving and other track works around Poulton as part of an upgrade of the rail line between Blackpool and Preston.

Some residents in Blackpool Old Road have signed a petition calling on the firm to carry out the noisy works at other times.

However Network Rail insists the foundations, for structures to support overhead electrical wires, can only be installed when no trains are running.

The firm is carrying out major upgrade works on the line including electrification and replacement of out-dated signals.

The line will be closed completeley for 19 weeks from November this year to allow major track works to take place.