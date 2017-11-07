Peter made it magical

This couple’s engagement could make an ‘insania’ story to tell the grandchildren one day.

Because Dave McChrystal, of Rossall, proposed to his girlfriend of 12 years, Stephanie Baldwin, on-stage at Blackpool Viva in front of an audience – with the help of pop star Peter Andre.

Stephanie, of Cleveleys, has been a life-long fan of the Aussie singer and TV star, so when the couple attended a special evening with Peter Andre, being hosted at the Church Street venue, Dave put his plan into action.

Unknown to Stephanie, Dave – who works at Blackpool Sea Life Centre – had originally planned to propose at a concert the pair attended earlier in the year, but the night did not go as expected, and he had to wait for a better chance.

Stephanie, 28, who is a deputy manager at St Teresa’s Nursery School, in Cleveleys, said it had been the perfect proposal.

She said: “It wasn’t a concert, it was an audience with Peter, where he was interviewed and asked questions and at the end, it was opened up to questions from the audience.

“There was a competition for audience members to come up on-stage and meet Peter and I couldn’t believe it when our names were called out.

“Peter’s security had handed him the ring box, which he gave to Dave as we came onto the stage and wished him luck. Dave popped the question and got down on one knee, and Peter Andre was filming it and taking photos on his phone! He was really lovely, he is genuinely so nice.

“All my family was sitting in the audience and I didn’t see them until I was on-stage. It was such a lovely, special moment and really meant a lot to me, as I’ve always been a big fan of Peter. The staff at Viva and my sister were fantastic helping Dave organise it all and surprise me, and Peter and his management were amazing too.

“Dave and I met through a drama club, so him proposing on a stage was wonderful.”