Pet owners will march in protest of plans

Dog owners in Fylde will take to the streets to protest new rules proposed by the council.

The Fylde Responsible Dog Owners will meet at the beach car park opposite the Chadwick Hotel on St Annes prom at noon on Sunday.

They will talk to Fairhaven Lake to protest plans to introduce Public Space Protection Orders (PSPO), which would require dogs to be kept on leads on all public highways and exclude them from various other locations, including children’s playgrounds.

The protest is the second of its kind, after hundreds of disgruntled dog owners took to Lytham Green last month in a similar march.

People who want to take part in the protest walk are reminded to bring plenty of dog waste bags, and to leave unsociable dogs at home.