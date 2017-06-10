Person rescued from sea in Blackpool

A person has been taken to hospital having been rescued from the sea in Blackpool

A member of the public is understood to have managed to help the person to safety after they got into trouble close to Central Pier.

RNLI volunteers were called to assist.

The incident happened just before 6pm on Saturday.

An RNLI spokesman said: "Our volunteers were called out just before 6pm after a member of the public helped someone from the sea.

"Our volunteers carried out first aid before transporting the casualty to a waiting ambulance."

An hour later lifeboat crews were once again scrambled to the seas off Blackpool when a person was reported missing and potentially in the water close to South Pier.

Blackpool's inshore lifeboat was launched to assist with the search, which also involved teams from Fleetwood coastguard

The individual was located by police.