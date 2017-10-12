Pensioners celebrate now their pavement is fixed

They’re celebrating on a street in Larkholme, Fleetwood, after the pavement outside their homes was finally fixed.

They staged a ‘tarmac party’ after saying a happy goodbye to the potholes and cracked surface which kept many of them indoors.

The residents of Kirkstone Avenue, most of them pensioners and some of them reliant on mobility scooters, had reached the stage where they were worried to go out.

Right outside their homes, the black tar pavement was so cracked that many of the elderly folk struggled to walk on it and one mobility scooter user fell out off his vehicle after the wheel sank into a hole.

However, after many letters to road authority Lancashire County Council to fix the problem, resident Pam Barrow contacted her local county councillor, Coun Lorraine Beavers, then the Fleetwood West councillor, to set wheels in motion.

Pam said: “It is a big deal to the people here because they were scared to go out. We’re so glad it is sorted.”

Coun Beavers, who has since become Fleetwood East county member, said: “People should not suffer in silence - write to your council and contact your local councillor.”